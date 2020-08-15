August 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man critical after ejected from car during road accident

By Evie Andreou00
A 27-year-old man from Nicosia is in critical condition after being ejected from his car when it crashed into a traffic signal pole in Lakatamia.

The accident occurred at around 1.35 am on Archbishop Makarios Avenue in Lakatamia when the 27-year-old, under conditions that are being investigated, lost control of his vehicle which crashed into a traffic signal pole causing it to overturn. The man was ejected from his car during the crash.

He was taken to the Nicosia general hospital where he was placed in the intensive care unit. His condition is considered critical.



