August 15, 2020

Remand of man for suspected involvement in Avdimou fire (Update)

A 32-year-old man was remanded on Saturday for five days in connection with last weekend’s fire in Avdimou, in Limassol that burned around 10 square kilometres of trees and wild vegetation.

The man was arrested on Friday after police secured a testimony linking him with the fire which, it emerged was arson. He denies any involvement in the case.

A fire on four fronts raged last Sunday afternoon in the Prastio and Avdimou areas. It burned around 10 sq kilometres of trees and wild vegetation while three residences in Prastio had been evacuated.

A day earlier a large fire broke out in the areas of Kouklia, Archimandrita, Orites, Mousere and Dora destroying five square kilometres of land, three of which were national forest.

Authorities had said both fires were arson and called on people to provide any information that could help catch the perpetrators.



