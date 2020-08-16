August 16, 2020

Boy being treated after snake bite

By Staff Reporter01
The Makarios hospital

A two-year-old boy was being treated at the Makario hospital in Nicosia on Sunday after he was bitten by a snake.

The boy was bitten on Saturday when he was in the back yard of his home in a village just outside Limassol.

According to CNA, it is possible the snake was a viper.

His parents took him to Limassol general hospital and on-duty doctors decided he had to be transferred to Makario.

Chief of the child’s clinic at Makario Dr Avraam Ilia said the boy was given snake antivenom, his health condition has improved and the spread of the inflammation has been reduced.



Staff Reporter

