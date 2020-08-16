August 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Christodoulides – Hale meet in Cyprus on Sunday

By Source: Cyprus News Agency01
Υπουργός Εξωτερικών Αμερικανός Υφ
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Christodoulides, in a meeting with the Under Secretary of the United States of America, for Political Affairs, David Hale at Larnaca airport

Cyprus’ Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Christodoulides was set to meet US Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale in Nicosia on Sunday where they were expected to exchange views on the Cyprus issue, on current developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the situation in the wider Middle East region.

A press release issued last week by the Cyprus Foreign Ministry said that they will review bilateral relations and discuss ways to further strengthen them.

In addition, the press release added, they will exchange views on the Cyprus issue, on current developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the situation in the wider Middle East region.

After the meeting, Hale and his entourage who have just visited Lebanon, will depart for the US.

In a press release ahead of the visit, the US State Department said that during his meeting with Christodoulides, Hale “will discuss America’s deepening security relationship with the Republic of Cyprus and continued American support for the UN-facilitated, Cypriot-led process to achieve a peaceful resolution to the division of Cyprus, in accordance with UN Security Council Resolutions and based on a bizonal, bicommunal federation.”



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Cyprus’ first retirement village planned in Paphos

Bejay Browne

Coronavirus: 14 new cases (Update)

Evie Andreou

Crews battle with fire in Episkopi (Update)

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Cafe in Nicosia fined €8,000

Evie Andreou

Violating Varosha’s status could be cause of interruption of Turkey’s EU course, Anastasiades says

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Christodoulides tells EU counterparts ‘I told you so’ over Turkey

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign