August 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Seven new cases on Sunday

By Andria Kades01

The health ministry on Sunday announced seven new coronavirus cases, bringing the total up to 1,339.

The new cases are a result of 2,475 tests.

Specifically, three cases were found as part of checks on travellers and repatriates, two cases from random sampling, one case as part of testing special groups and one from private initiative.

Two people are in the Famagusta reference hospital, one of which is in the high dependency unit. One person was discharged from the hospital on Sunday, the health ministry said.



