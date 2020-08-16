August 16, 2020

Coronavirus: Travellers from Cyprus to Estonia to have two week ‘restriction of movement’

By Andria Kades
Visitors from Cyprus will have to quarantine for 14 days if travelling to Estonia following a revised list of passenger requirements starting this Monday.

According to the Estonian foreign ministry, countries with a coronavirus infection rate above 16, individuals will have a mandatory two-week restriction on freedom of movement irrespective of whether they have symptoms or not.

“Restriction on freedom of movement means that the individual is obligated to refrain from unnecessary contacts for 14 days from their arrival in Estonia and is allowed to leave their place of residence or accommodation only for seeing a doctor, shopping for food, essentials and medicines, and in emergencies,” the ministry said.

The website noted Cyprus has 25.2 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. The decision is valid from August 17 – 23.



