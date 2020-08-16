August 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Elderly grocery store owner suffers from shock after coming face-to-face with thief

By Staff Reporter01

A small grocery store was broken into on Sunday in the Paphos village of Giolou.

According to police the alarm sounded at lunchtime and the 84-year-old owner ran to see what happened.

She saw the thief trying to unplug the TV and run away, carrying a host of other items which police did not specify.

The 84-year-old owner suffered from shock and later gave police a description of the attacker and the vehicle he used to get away. Residents of the area also gave police statements from their eyewitness accounts.



Staff Reporter

