Lebanon political vacuum is dangerous – Moody’s

The political vacuum created in Lebanon due to the government’s resignation needs to be filled rapidly, but the chances of that are slim, credit rating agency Moody’s wrote in a note published on Wednesday.
The country needs a technocratic government, and it needs one fast, Moody’s says.
With 60 per cent of the population currently living below the poverty line, and the cost of living at an unsustainable level, with the food supply dwindling, rapid action is indeed necessary.
Hence the need for a technocratic government which would be able to work with the International Monetary Fund to implement the $30 billion loan programme that the agency proposes for the country.
But putting such a government in place is sadly unlikely, Moody’s continues.
“Lebanon has a track record of lengthy negotiations following elections given its fractured political landscape (Under Lebanon’s constitution and sect-based power-sharing system, the role of president is reserved for a Maronite Christian, the prime minister for a Sunni Muslim, and the parliamentary speaker for a Shia Muslim).”
“It took eight months to form a new government following the most recent parliamentary elections held in May 2018. During this time necessary reforms to unlock an $11 billion investment aid package pledged by the international donor community during the Paris IV conference in April 2018 were spurned. This has contributed to a rapid loss of confidence in Lebanon’s economic crisis management capacity over the past two years,” Moody’s says.
After the government defaulted on its debt in March 2020, former Prime Minister Hassan Diab’s government had the mandate to advance technocratic reforms to negotiate with the IMF. to accompany the government debt restructuring after the default in March 2020. However, negotiations with the IMF have stalled as stakeholders have not been able to formulate a coherent economic plan for the country.
In the absence of a political consensus to jettison traditional power sharing structures in support of a technocratic reform implementation plan under the umbrella of an IMF program, the government’s resignation is likely to further delay any nascent reform drive and with it prospects of significant official financial support beyond the immediate emergency needs.