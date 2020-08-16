August 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police book 25 people for not wearing mask

By Andria Kades01

Police booked 25 people for not wearing a mask in the span of 24 hours between Saturday and Sunday 6am.

According to CNA, of the 25 people reported, 13 were members of the public and 12 were employees in jobs where wearing masks is mandatory.

In total, 842 inspections were carried out across the country in 24 hours. A total of 38 inspections were in Nicosia where two employees and one member of the public were booked for not wearing a mask.

In Limassol, 163 inspections were carried out and two employees as well as four members of the public were booked. In Larnaca, police carried out 294 inspections and four members of the public were reported while in Paphos, there were 50 inspections with five employees booked for not wearing a mask as well as two members of the public.

In Famagusta, officers carried out 195 inspections which resulted in three employees getting booked while in Morphou, there were 102 inspections and two members of the public reported.



