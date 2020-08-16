August 16, 2020

Protests set to begin in Limassol on Monday as road works go ahead

By Andria Kades01

Works to create a contested traffic island on Nicos and Despinas Pattichi street in Limassol are set to begin on Monday, with residents and business owners in the area ready to protest first thing in the morning.

The protest is set to begin at 7:30am while police is expected to be present as protestors claim they will destroy whatever is built in a matter of minutes.

Residents and business owners claim creating a traffic island is detrimental to their business.

According to the transport minister, the area is too dangerous as is and over 700 accidents have taken place there.

Works are set to begin on Monday and finish on Sunday, a transport ministry announcement said.

The traffic island will be created, pavements will be reconstructed, there will be road maintenance works and more parking spots will be created.

On Monday and Tuesday, from 7am to 6pm, one of the two lanes will be closed while on Wednesday and Thursday from 9pm to 6:30am both lanes will be closed with traffic diverted.

On Friday from 9pm until 6:30am, the right lane will be closed. Works to create 25 parking spots will be taking place on the weekend.

More information is available at www.traffic4cyprus.org.cy



