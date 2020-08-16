August 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Teenagers find lost purse with €1500 and hand it to police

By Andria Kades01
Two teenage boys were praised on Sunday after they found a woman’s purse on the floor with €1500 in cash and took it to police.

According to a police bulletin, the two young men aged 17 and 18 found the purse in the early hours of Sunday morning at a parking spot in a Limassol church.

The two took the purse which contained €1500, five credit cards and three identity cards and handed it over to the Lania police station.

Officers located the 52-year-old woman who lost her purse and she went to pick up her belongings.

Police congratulated the two men for their actions calling them honourable and conscientious, saying this reflected well on them and their families.



