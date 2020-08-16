August 16, 2020

Turkey condemns Cyprus-France defence agreement

By Andria Kades01

The Turkish foreign ministry condemned the defence cooperation agreement between Cyprus and France, calling on France to act more responsibly.

In a statement published on Saturday by foreign affairs spokesman Hami Aksoy, referring to Cyprus as the Greek Cypriot Administration, said it “does not represent the Turkish Cypriots and the island as a whole, is neither entitled nor authorized to sign such an agreement.”

The cooperation was put into effect this year, after it was signed on August 4, 2017 and upgrades the cooperation between Paris and Nicosia in the sector of energy and maritime security, as well as in effectively dealing with crises and facing terrorism and piracy.

At the military level, the agreement also foresees cooperation on equipment and defence technology, common training military personnel, and the execution of search and rescue exercises.

Aksoy said the agreement goes against the 1960 treaties on Cyprus and “poses a risk of disturbing the efforts towards ensuring stability and security in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

The statement went on to say that the Turkish side in the past made “constructive and positive proposals” aimed at “turning the region into a zone of prosperity and stability” but were rejected both by Greece and Greek Cypriots.

“We call on France, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, to act more responsibly, regarding issues related to Cyprus, which is on the agenda of the UN,” Aksoy said.

He added it was unacceptable that during this period of time “France takes steps to further escalate the tension in the current situation and in this respect, by conducting joint military exercises with the Greek Cypriot Administration, deploying military aircrafts there, albeit temporarily, in violation of the 1960 Treaties.”



