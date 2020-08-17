August 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Another yellow alert; temps at 40 C inland

By Staff Reporter089

 

Temperatures on Tuesday will remain at around 40 C inland and 32 C in the mountains as above average temperatures continue to grip Cyprus, the Met Office has warned in a new yellow alert.

The new extreme high temperature warning is in force from 1 pm to 5 pm on Tuesday.

Temperatures have been stuck at these levels for the past few days. They are forecast to remain above average on Wednesday but will then edge down slowly to close to the seasonal average.

In its mid-afternoon weather bulletin, the Met Office said that seasonal low pressure and a relative warm air mass were continuing to affect the area.

Temperatures on Tuesday will rise to 40 C inland, around 35 C on the south and east coasts and 32 C on the remaining coasts as well as in the higher mountains.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be mainly fine with increased local cloud inland and in the mountains in the afternoon.

Maximum temperatures at 3 pm on Monday were Nicosia 40 C, Larnaca Airport 35 C, Limassol 34 C, Paphos Airport 32 C, Frenaros 37 C, Prodromos 32 C and Polis Chrysochous 33 C.

Humidity ranged from 15% in Nicosia to 70% at Paphos Airport and 68% in Polis Chrysochous. It was 28% at Larnaca Airport, 37% in Limassol, 36% in Frenaros and 29% in Prodromos.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

FMs of Greece, Cyprus to hold talks on Turkey’s provocations

Staff Reporter

Speedboat operator involved in fatal incident released

George Psyllides

Police publish photos of wanted robbery suspect

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Situation improving, but August 15 holidays a ‘big test’

Staff Reporter

Cyprus: EU ‘appeasement’ of Turkey in exploration row will go nowhere (Updated)

Elias Hazou

UK personalities voice support for Greece, Cyprus

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign