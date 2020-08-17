August 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Arrest warrant issued after robbery in Yiolou

By Annette Chrysostomou00

An arrest warrant has been issued against two people wanted in connection with a robbery from a grocery shop in Yiolou, Paphos on Sunday.

The alarm system sounded at lunchtime and the 84-year-old owner ran to see what happened.

The thief allegedly pushed her, throwing her to the ground before taking €1,500, a monitor and various other items from the small shop.

He was seen getting into a car in which another person was waiting for him.

The 84-year-old owner suffered from shock and she and other locals gave police a description of the attacker and the vehicle he used to get away.

Residents took the opportunity to point out that a bank which is open five days a week is needed in the area so people have the opportunity to deposit cash.

Locals from various villages around Paphos have staged a number of demonstrations recently, protesting against the closure of bank branches in the countryside.

The branch of Hellenic Bank in Stroumbi is open twice a week.



Related posts

Minister, unions to discuss new school year

Annette Chrysostomou

Man dies after being hit by speedboat propeller

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Seven new cases on Sunday (Update)

Andria Kades

Yellow weather warning for Monday

Andria Kades

Elderly grocery store owner suffers from shock after coming face-to-face with thief

Staff Reporter

Hotels and camping sites busy over August 15 weekend

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign