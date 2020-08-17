August 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Coronavirus: 12 new cases announced on Monday

By Staff Reporter0725

Health authorities on Monday announced 12 new coronavirus cases following 3,588 tests.

 The total number of cases detected on the island is 1,351.

Two people are being treated in hospital.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Coronavirus: Malta, Australia and Spain moved to category C

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: opening of schools still fluid, Prodromou says (Update 2)

George Psyllides

Another yellow alert; temps at 40 C inland

Staff Reporter

FMs of Greece, Cyprus to hold talks on Turkey’s provocations

Staff Reporter

Speedboat operator involved in fatal incident released

George Psyllides

Police publish photos of wanted robbery suspect

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign