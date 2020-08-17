August 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 17 premises and 37 individuals booked

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

Police reported 17 premises and 37 individuals for breaking coronavirus measures across the island between Sunday and Monday morning.

According to the police, members of the force conducted a total of 1,142 spot checks between 6am on Sunday and 6am on Monday.

In the Nicosia District police reported seven people and one premise after 91 checks, in Limassol District there were 310 checks resulting in 15 people and one premise being reported.

In Larnaca District, there were 182 checks resulting to two premises and seven people being reported, in Paphos District eight premises and three individuals were reported after 166 checks, in Famagusta District a total of 231 checks resulted in two premises and one individual being reported and in the Morphou area there were 162 checks with three premises and four individuals being reported.

Six passengers arriving at Larnaca airport without completing the Cyprus Flight Pass were also reported in the same 24-hour period.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

