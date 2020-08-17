August 17, 2020

Coronavirus: Bar and nightclub owners hit back at 1am closure suggestion

By Andria Kades066

Cyprus’ association for recreation centre owners (Pasika) on Monday questioned a health ministry proposal being touted which apparently suggests they should close at 1am and nightclubs don’t open at all as part of measures taken against the spread of Covid-19.

According to a Pasika announcement, the measures will reportedly be valid until mid-2021.

The association questioned whether there was any proof that the coronavirus in Cyprus was spread in recreation centres or if this proposal was made after any kind of study that could prove owners of such businesses could withstand the financial repercussions of such a measure.

Particularly recreation centres that get busy after 10pm or 11pm, should they be required to close at 1am, this leaves very little time left to work, the announcement said, going on to question what would happen if thousands of businesses would be forced to close down as a result, thus affecting thousands of employees and their families.

Pasika went on to add that this would also affect tourism, as many tourists come to Cyprus for entertainment, despite this year not being the same as usual.

“Perhaps the ministry’s attention should turn to other directions? For instance focus on airports and the points of entry with more effective controls instead of condemning to closure hundreds of businesses and thousands of employees who will be left without a job with a stroke of a pen?”

The association pleaded for dialogue, adding they have already asked for a meeting with the health minister and noted they hoped he would find the time to see them.



