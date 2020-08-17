Coronavirus: Cyprus included on Israel’s ‘green list’, no need for quarantine

Cyprus is among 20 countries included in Israel’s ‘green’ list because of a low Covid-19, meaning that arriving travellers are exempted from mandatory 14-day quarantine there, Israeli media reported.
It said that Israel’s ‘green’ countries are: Canada, Austria, Estonia, Italy, Bulgaria, United Kingdom, Georgia, Germany, Denmark, Hong Kong, Hungary, Jordan, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Slovenia, Finland, Cyprus and Croatia.
In contrast, travellers from Cyprus to Estonia will from today (August 17) spend 14 days in quarantine after the Estonian Foreign Ministry on Friday added Cyprus, Denmark, and Greece to the 20 countries for which quarantine is mandatory. A country is added to Estonia’s quarantine list if the reported rate of coronavirus is more than 16 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the preceding 14 days, or removed from the list if the reported number dips below that.
In Israel, the health ministry issued an order that went into effect on Sunday and applies also retroactively to Israeli travellers who returned from the 20 countries and are currently in quarantine.
The Israeli media also reported that Greece, Croatia and Bulgaria will begin allowing Israelis to enter their territories without automatic isolation, but with some other restrictions.
Israelis will need to present a negative coronavirus test from within the previous 72 hours upon arrival in Bulgaria and within 48 hours for Croatia. Greece allows just 600 Israeli tourists to visit per week, and only to four locations: Athens, Crete, Thessaloniki, and Corfu, the Times of Israel reported.
Israel has been more or less closed to foreign nationals since March while nearly all countries bar Israelis from visiting.
For Cyprus, Israel is currently classified as a Group C country which means that tourism arrivals are prohibited. Only Cypriots and legal residents, as well as those who obtain a special permit can enter Cyprus from Israel. They must undergo a coronavirus test and quarantine for 14 days.
There have been over 92,000 coronavirus infections in the country, and 679 deaths.
Israel is Cyprus’ third biggest tourism market but initial hopes that together with Greece the three countries could create a ‘travel bubble’ were scuppered by a sharp spike in the number of coronavirus cases in Israel in July.