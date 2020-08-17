August 17, 2020

Coronavirus: Malta, Australia and Spain moved to category C

Malta, Spain and Australia will be moved to Group C from August 20, effectively restricting entry from those countries to Cypriots and residents, the health ministry announced on Monday. Japan will move from group A to B, requiring travellers to present a negative coronavirus PCR test no older than 72 hours,

This follows a new risk assessment on the coronavirus outbreak and reflect a spike in new cases.

Malta was previously in Group A – unrestricted access—while Australia and Spain were both in Group B which requires a Covid-19 test result.

Following the latest review, Group A countries are: Austria, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Republic of Korea, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, New Zealand, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland and Thailand.

Group B countries are: Andorra, Belgium, China, Croatia, Czech Republic, France, Greece
Holy See (Vatican City State), Italy, Japan, Monaco, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Rwanda San Marino, Tunisia, United Kingdom and Uruguay.

All other countries are Group C. Entry to Cyprus is restricted to Cypriots, residents, and those with special permission. They must undergo a coronavirus test and self-isolate for 14 days after arrival.

The health ministry said that classifications of countries are based on the reproduction rate R for Covid-19, the number of new cases, the number of tests, the mortality rate per 100,000 people, the estimated prevalence and WHO indicators.

Classification of countries based on epidemiological risk is exceptionally dynamic and can change at any given moment as the pandemic develops, it added.

For this reason the list is regularly updated.



