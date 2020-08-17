August 17, 2020

Coronavirus: One case found at Pasydy nursery

A person infected with the coronavirus has been detected at the Pasydy kindergarten next to the finance ministry in Nicosia, the health ministry announced on Monday.

The announcement was made under the decree which states the ministry must announce any detected case in the private and public sector within 24 hours for public health purposes.

The case was identified during a test for the virus on Sunday.

According to the announcement, the person has been removed from the premises and those in close contact are being traced.

Measures to disinfect the space have been taken.



