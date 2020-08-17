August 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Three cases in the north on Sunday

By Annette Chrysostomou0124
Thermal cameras at Tymbou (Ercan) airport

Three coronavirus cases were identified on Sunday as the result of 1,414 tests in the north, Turkish Cypriot authorities announced on Monday.

All of them arrived via the airport.

The ‘cabinet’ will meet on Monday to discuss additional measures after an increase in cases over the last few days was observed.

‘Health minister’ Ali Pili said on Sunday two patients had recovered and were released from hospital.

The total number of tests carried out in the north is 95,825 and the number of cases 209, while 62 people are still being treated, none in the intensive care unit.

On Saturday, Pili said there were 13 cases, and urged people to observe social distancing and wear masks.

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci called for more tests on all arrivals from airports and ports, as well as for random sampling at checkpoints.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Bar and nightclub owners hit back at 1am closure suggestion

Andria Kades

Ozersay accuses US of ‘one-sided approach’

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: One case found at Pasydy nursery

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: 17 premises and 37 individuals booked

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Fourth arrest over bank robbery

Annette Chrysostomou

Turkey draws another EU rebuke for latest plans at sea

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign