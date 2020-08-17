August 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Driver arrested after refusing to stop, yelling at police

By Staff Reporter00
File photo

A 32-year old man was arrested on Sunday night as Paphos police investigate a case of reckless driving, refusing to give a sample for an alco-test and insulting police officers.

The incident occurred at 8pm when police carrying out routine checks in Chlorakas signalled to the driver to stop.

Instead he sped off, managing to avoid the check only to be stopped a short distance away. He then exited his car and started shouting abuse at the police officers and refused to give a sample for the an alco-test.

He was arrested and taken to Paphos police station.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Coronavirus: Bar and nightclub owners hit back at 1am closure suggestion

Andria Kades

Ozersay accuses US of ‘one-sided approach’

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Three cases in the north on Sunday

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: One case found at Pasydy nursery

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: 17 premises and 37 individuals booked

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Fourth arrest over bank robbery

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign