August 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Britain

England’s exams regulator reverses course after grading furore

By Reuters News Service023
File Photo: A Level Students Protest Opposite Downing Street, In London
A level students hold placards as they protest opposite Downing Street

England’s school examinations regulator said it had made a mistake with the way it awarded grades to school students in England after their exams were cancelled due to COVID-19, and the grades would now be based on teachers’ assessments instead.

Roger Taylor, chair of the Ofqual exam board regulator, said the body had taken “the wrong road” and had to change course as he offered an apology to students and to schools.

The government has faced days of criticism after Ofqual used an algorithm to assess grade predictions made by teachers, and lowered those grades for almost 40% of students taking their main school-leaving exams.



Related posts

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth pays tribute on 75th anniversary of Japan’s WW2 defeat

Reuters News Service

Debenhams appoints advisers to draw up plans for possible liquidation

Reuters News Service

Nearly 6% of people in England may have had Covid-19, researchers say

Reuters News Service

UK’s Covid-19 death toll lowered to 41,000 after methodology change

Reuters News Service

State Dept watchdog finds fault in conduct of U.S. Ambassador to Britain

Reuters News Service

Three people die in Scottish train derailment (update 2)

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign