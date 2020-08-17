August 17, 2020

Fires being fought in three areas

By Elias Hazou00
At least three brush fires were raging on Monday, one of which was partially brought under control by the evening.

Firefighters were dealing with a blaze in the Kyperounta area, Limassol district, that broke out around 5pm. Three aircraft and 20 fire vehicles were deployed. Authorities said they had brought it under partial control by 6pm.

Around the village of Vasa Kellakiou, also Limassol district, personnel were fighting a fire that broke out at around 3pm. Water-dropping aircraft and helicopters were at the scene.

At Ergates, Nicosia district, a minor fire was raging close to a river bank. Two firefighting vehicles were operating in the area.

A previous blaze near Potami village, Nicosia district, was earlier brought under control. It burned through approximately 20 hectares of shrubs.



