August 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

FMs of Greece, Cyprus to hold talks on Turkey’s provocations

By Staff Reporter087
Christodoulides Dendias

Greek Foreign Minister Nicos Dendias is due in Nicosia on Tuesday for talks with his Cypriot counterpart Nicos Christodoulides that will focus on the situation in the eastern Mediterranean in the light of Turkey’s continued provocations. Talks are expected to concentrate on the coordination of actions at all levels to deal with Turkey’s rogue behaviour.

The Greek Foreign Minister, who will pay a one day working visit, will hold one on one talks with Christodoulides and will then participate in talks between delegations from the two countries.


“The situation in the eastern Mediterranean in the light of the continued escalation of Turkey’s delinquent behaviour with emphasis on the coordination of actions and steps at all levels to deal with it,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Before the talks, Dendias will be received by President Nicos Anastasiades.

 



Staff Reporter

