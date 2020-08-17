August 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Fourth arrest over bank robbery

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police on Sunday arrested a fourth suspect in connection with a bank robbery on Friday in Nicosia.

Two young men, both aged 20, and a teenage boy, 17, were remanded on Saturday for five days each in connection with the armed bank robbery.

The fourth man who was arrested, a resident of Nicosia, was also aged 20.

The minor was arrested on Friday shortly after an armed robbery at an AstroBank outlet in Strovolos. The robbery took place at around noon when a man brandishing a knife and wearing a face-covering walked into the bank and stole a large amount of money, reportedly €30,000.

The youngster was found less than two hours later hiding in a riverbank nearby. A bag with a large amount of money, a knife, a face cover and gloves were located not far from where he was hiding.

Later on Friday, police arrested two 20-year-olds in connection with the same case.



Related posts

Turkey draws another EU rebuke for latest plans at sea

Staff Reporter

Arrest warrant issued after robbery in Yiolou

Annette Chrysostomou

Minister, union to discuss new school year

Annette Chrysostomou

Man dies after being hit by speedboat propeller

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Seven new cases on Sunday (Update)

Andria Kades

Yellow weather warning for Monday

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign