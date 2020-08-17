August 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Europe World

Greece rattled by magnitude 5.1 quake, no damage reported

By Reuters News Service02

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 rattled parts of Greece on Monday, with the tremor felt in Athens, witnesses said.

The Institute of Geodynamics at the National Observatory of Athens said the tremor occurred 53 km south-east of the island of Hydra, and at a depth of almost 90 kms – deep enough to reduce the chances of damage at ground level. It was felt in parts of Athens 120 kms away as well as areas of the Peloponnese.

The fire brigade said there were no immediate reports of any damage



Related posts

Lebanon needs 2-week lockdown after “shocking” COVID-19 rise, minister says

Reuters News Service

Biggest Thai protest in years puts pressure on government

Reuters News Service

UAE-Israel phone lines open after accord to normalise relations

Reuters News Service

Russia says military help available as Belarus tension rises (Update)

Reuters News Service

Trump says he is considering pardon for leaker Edward Snowden

Reuters News Service

Robert Trump, president’s brother who shunned the spotlight, dies

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign