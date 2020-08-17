Greek air passenger traffic down 74.3% this year

Greek air passenger traffic, as well as flights from Greek airports, dropped sharply this year, according to data released by the Hellenic Civil Aviation Administration on Friday.
The total number of passengers handled in the first seven months of the year was 9 million, a drop of 74.3 per cent compared with the same period in the previous year. During that period in 2019, 34.7 million passengers came through Greece’s airports in total.
Flights coming into or out of the country’s airports amounted to 115,402, of which 67,340 were domestic and 48,062 international. This showed a decrease of 60.3 per cent from the same period in the previous year. In that period of 2019, 290,859 incoming and outgoing flights passed through.
Analyzing the aviation data for July 2020, there was also a sharp drop in both passenger traffic and flights. There were 2,722,854 passengers handled at the country’s airports, down 72.6 per cent compared with the same period in 2019. During that time, 9,930,332 passengers were handled. The total number of flights amounted to 33,255. This showed a drop of 56.5 per cent compared to the same month last year, in which 76,370 incoming and outgoing flights came through Greek airports.
The number of arrivals of foreign passengers were down as well in July, to 1,126,429, recording a decrease of 72.5% compared with July 2019, when 4,096,657 passengers were handled in Greek airports.
Greece’s regional airports also saw passenger numbers dwindle in July. The 14 regional airports saw a total drop of 75.1 per cent for air passenger traffic in July compared with the same month in 2019. For the seven-month period, passenger traffic through the 14 airports was down by 81 percent to 3 million people from 16.2 million for the same period in the previous year.
Statistics from all airports continue to record the rapid drop in passenger traffic caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Greece now requires all incoming passengers to show negative testing for the novel coronavirus, and this is expected to contribute to a further drop in passenger numbers.