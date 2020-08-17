Hell or High Water: single scene sums up entire film

Taylor Sheridan’s film Hell or High Water is generally quite simple. Debt and the imminent loss of property have pushed two brothers into lawlessness, robbing banks to gather the necessary funds to save their ranch. Two Texas rangers are looking for the two brothers, adding to their difficulties. While the premise of the film is quite straightforward and even perhaps somewhat anachronistic, the film being an admittedly well-executed nod to older Westerns, it manages to do the simple things quite well. This includes the repetition of its central thesis, and the way it handles its protagonists.

An example of this comes in the form of the gas station scene, briefly preceded by 27 seconds of driving on the highway, roughly halfway through the film. Waylon Jennings’ 1973 song You Ask Me To plays on the radio. Ben Foster’s Tanner Howard starts singing along, shooting glances at his brother, Chris Pine’s Toby Howard, trying to cajole him into singing too. This brief non-verbal interaction shows two things: Tanner’s ability to push Toby into certain situations and the fact that despite Tanner’s general aggression and cynicism he still needs his brother’s affection. The lyrics “let the world call me a fool, but if things are right with me and you, that’s all that matters” play in the background.

The two brothers reach the gas station, where the photography really shines. The geometrical placement of men, animals, vehicles and objects is very well thought-out here. The car is filled with gas and the camera settles on the viewpoint it will allow us for the next two or so minutes. To the right hand side, a man in a Stetson with his horse. The car parked facing from the left to the right. Tanner dozing off, leaning against the driver’s seat. Toby is heading inside the gas station shop for a few beverages.

Toby’s course splits the frame in two. The man and horse on the right, representing something more old-fashioned and serene. Tanner and the car on the left, something slightly more modern, mechanical, more hurried.

The behatted man gets on his horse and exits the scene just as an even newer car enters the frame from the right. The newly parked car is clearly quite new, expensive and bright, gleaming in the Oklahoma sun.

The visual brashness is matched by an auditory one. Metalcore band Attila blares out of the windows. The two windshields form a vee shape, creating a composition of Tanner, authentic, old school, relaxed, versus the nameless, pretentious, modern poser.

Two young men are inside the car. The driver, unprovoked, starts talking to the sleepy Tanner, trying to force an altercation. In the background, Toby exits the shop. Tanner reluctantly responds to the needlessly aggressive and loud young man. “Boy, you’d think there were ten of me,” he says, denoting how brutal he would be if the two got into a fight.

The young man escalates things further by flashing a pistol. Tanner seemingly refrains from reacting, but for a second we see his right hand moving ever so slightly, taking out his own gun from his waist. Tanner’s gun remains unseen but we know it’s there. The young man exits the car but as soon as he tries to stand up Toby enters the frame from the right, smashing his head against the door and punching his face into a pulp.

The poser drops to the floor. Toby walks to the passenger seat but the other young man wants none of this and admits that his friend had it coming. This is in stark contrast with the unconditional loyalty between Tanner and Toby. Back your brother up first, question his motivations later.

“Ten of me! I told you!”, Tanner screams out the window. The two brothers drive away, with Tanner calmly and swiftly reverting to snarky remarks about the beverages Toby bought, as if a potentially lethal situation hadn’t just unfolded. Toby plays along, like he always does, duty fulfilled, seriousness underlined, next task firmly on the agenda.





