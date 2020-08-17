August 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Homes protected as fire nears Potami

By Staff Reporter067

Fire fighters are battling a fire that broke out a little before 2pm near the village of Potami in the Nicosia district.

Seven fire trucks with their crews are at the scene while fire fighting aircraft that were on patrol were also called in to help tackle the blaze.

Fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis said on Twitter that the fire is burning dry grass and wild vegetation.

Houses and other buildings in the area are being protected, he added.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Restoration works to prehistoric Lemba homes completed

Annette Chrysostomou

Road improvement works delayed over protests

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: Cyprus included on Israel’s ‘green list’, no need for quarantine

Staff Reporter

Lara hailed as one of Europe’s top secluded beaches

Staff Reporter

Morphou mayor hands over resolution calling for Cyprus solution

Andria Kades

New type of ID cards now being issued

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign