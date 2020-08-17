August 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business International

IBM rolls out newest processor chip, taps Samsung for manufacturing

By Reuters News Service00

International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N) announced on Monday a new processor chip for data centers that it says will be able to handle three times the workload of its predecessor.

The IBM-designed Power10 chip will be manufactured by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) and is meant for use by businesses inside data centers, IBM said.

The chip will use Samsung’s 7-nanometer chip manufacturing process, which is similar to the 7-nanometer technology that Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD.O) uses to have its chips made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330.TW).

 

Both IBM and AMD use outside chip factories to compete against Intel Corp, the dominant provider of central processor chips in data centers and one of the few players left that both designs and manufactures its own chips.

Intel recently said its next generation of manufacturing technology faces delays, which analysts believe will allow its rivals to gain market share.

IBM has long focused on high-performance computing systems, with three of the world’s top-ten fastest supercomputers using its chips. The company said Monday that the Power10 chip has been designed to be faster at artificial intelligence computing tasks than its predecessor, doing such work up to 20 times faster than its previous generation of chip.



Related posts

British home sales hit record on flight from London, Rightmove says

Reuters News Service

Global markets move cautiously higher; Fed minutes eyed

Reuters News Service

Lebanon political vacuum is dangerous – Moody’s

Andrew Rosenbaum

Paper bottles for whiskey, soda and beer coming soon

Andrew Rosenbaum

Cyprus can indeed become a luxury destination says Parklane hotel director

Andrew Rosenbaum

Debenhams appoints advisers to draw up plans for possible liquidation

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign