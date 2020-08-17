August 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man dies after being hit by speedboat propeller

By Annette Chrysostomou00
A 40-year-old man died from his injuries in Larnaca on Sunday after he was hit by a speedboat propeller.

Stelios (Steven) Archontous from Sia was found injured in the sea at around 2pm and taken to Larnaca hospital by ambulance. Upon his arrival he was pronounced dead.

He had been fishing near Oroklini when he was hit by a propeller of a speedboat under conditions which are being investigated.

The speedboat was confiscated and taken to a police station.

 



