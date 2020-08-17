August 17, 2020

Minister, unions to discuss new school year

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou will meet the leadership of secondary teachers union Oelmek on Monday morning at 10.30am to discuss the beginning of the new school year.

Both primary and secondary school unions have repeatedly said details regarding measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at schools need to be finalised, while the education ministry has argued it is too early and decisions should be made at the end of the month.

They have warned that these might be last minute, while all options are currently on the table.

High school students are due to return on September 4 to collect books and be split into classes with lessons for all levels of school set to start on September 7.

 



