August 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Morphou mayor hands over resolution calling for Cyprus solution

By Andria Kades00
ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΤΙΚΟΣ ΕΚΠΡΟΣΩΠΟΣ – ΨΗΦΙΣΜΑ ΔΗΜΟΥ ΜΟΡΦΟΥ

President Nicos Anastasiades is ready to continue negotiations for solving the Cyprus problem and pick up where things left off in Crans Montana, government spokesman Kyriacos Kousios said on Monday.

He was speaking as Morphou Mayor Victoras Hadjiavraam was at presidential palace to deliver a resolution from his municipality, marking 46 years since the city’s occupation.

Receiving the resolution Kousios said the president’s primary aim “is to solve the Cyprus problem which has plagued us for 46 years. A sustainable solution, fair and operational, which ensures human rights and the European acquis.”

Kousios said Morphou’s occupation is a tragic case, just like the occupation of all of Cyprus’ lands and the displacement of thousands of compatriots.

The spokesman said he would hand over the resolution to the president and said he hoped dialogue for a solution could resume soon.

Hadjiavraam said “we know the problem is not our side. We know the problem is Turkey but we need a solution for the Cyprus problem now more than ever.”

He added that the resolution has already been sent to the five permanent members of the security council, one to parliament and one to the UN.



Related posts

New type of ID cards now being issued

Annette Chrysostomou

Driver arrested after refusing to stop, yelling at police

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Bar and nightclub owners hit back at 1am closure suggestion

Andria Kades

Ozersay accuses US of ‘one-sided approach’

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Three cases in the north on Sunday

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: One case found at Pasydy nursery

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign