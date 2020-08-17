August 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New type of ID cards now being issued

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Photo: CNA

New, more secure ID cards for Cypriots are available from Monday, the interior ministry announced.

All existing IDs remain valid until they expire and do not need to be replaced, the ministry added.

At the end of July, the ministry announced a delay with the issuance of the documents due to technical problems, but these have now been resolved.

“The identity cards are biometric, meet all the standards set by international and European law and therefore have increased levels of security against forgery and impersonation,” the ministry explained.



Related posts

Driver arrested after refusing to stop, yelling at police

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Bar and nightclub owners hit back at 1am closure suggestion

Andria Kades

Ozersay accuses US of ‘one-sided approach’

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Three cases in the north on Sunday

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: One case found at Pasydy nursery

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: 17 premises and 37 individuals booked

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign