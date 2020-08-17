August 17, 2020

Police publish photos of wanted robbery suspect

Police on Monday published photos of a man wanted in connection with a robbery in Nicosia back in July.

The man is wanted in connection with a robbery that took place in Strovolos on July 21.

Police said he was about 25-years-old, 1.75 metres tall, average build.

No name or other details were provided apart from the suspect’s description.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Nicosia CID on 228022229 or the public hotline 1460 or their nearest police station.



