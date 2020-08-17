August 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Speedboat operator involved in fatal incident released

By George Psyllides0223
File photo

A 44-year-old man who had been operating a speedboat involved in the death of a fisherman has been released pending the investigation of the incident, police said on Monday.

The man was arrested on Sunday and his boat was seized after the incident in which Stelios (Steven) Archontous, 40, from Sia was killed.

Archontous was hit by the speedboat’s propeller while fishing off the coast of Oroklini at around 2pm.

He was rushed to Larnaca hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A post-mortem will be carried out at Nicosia general hospital after the body is tested for coronavirus.



