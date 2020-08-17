August 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Americas

Thermometer in US shows highest global temperature in over 100 years

By Reuters News Service021
File Photo: A Sign Warns Of Extreme Heat As Tourists Enter Death Valley National Park In California
FILE PHOTO: A sign warns of extreme heat as tourists enter Death Valley National Park in California June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo

A thermometer at Death Valley’s Furnace Creek in the Southern California desert has soared to 130 degrees Fahrenheit (54.4 Celsius), the highest global temperature in more than a century, the US National Weather Service said.

“If verified, this will be the hottest temperature officially verified since July of 1913,” NWS Las Vegas, which owns the automated observation system, said of the reading on Sunday afternoon, emphasising that it was preliminary.

It will need to undergo a formal review before the record is confirmed because of its significance, it said on its Twitter feed, linking to an NWS statement.

The National Weather Service’s automated weather station close to the Furnace Creek visitors’ centre near the border with Nevada hit the extreme high at 3:41 pm local time.

Death Valley’s all-time record high, according to the World Meteorological Organization, is 134°F (56.7°C) taken on July 10, 1913 at Greenland Ranch. That reading still stands as the hottest ever recorded on the planet’s surface, according to the WMO.



Related posts

Democrats step up pressure against US postal cuts, Pelosi calls lawmakers back to Washington

Reuters News Service

Trump says he is considering pardon for leaker Edward Snowden

Reuters News Service

Biden campaign raises $48 million in 48 hours after naming Kamala Harris as VP choice

Reuters News Service

Kanye West met with Kushner as rapper eyes 2020 election spot

Reuters News Service

State Dept watchdog finds fault in conduct of U.S. Ambassador to Britain

Reuters News Service

Biden chooses Kamala Harris for running mate

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign