August 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Paws/animal welfare

Why everyone should adopt rather than shop?! | 2nd Chance Dogs

By CM Guest Columnist015
Second Chance

There are so many reasons to adopt a dog rather than purchase one from a breeder!

Every time an animal is adopted, a space opens up in the shelter for another.
So when you adopt a dog you are saving that animals life but you are also opening up a space for another animal’s life to be saved

Isn’t that enough for you ❓❓
Find 2nd Chance dogs’ available dogs here:
http://ow.ly/rK5t30r2JOA



