August 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Music & art

Ask the expert: “Jazz music and the saxophone” | AMusEd Cy

By CM Guest Columnist00

This is the #4 video from the series ‘Ask the Expert’.

William Scott, a Jazz Saxophone teacher is answering some questions about the Saxophone, Jazz music and the role of improvisation.

Watch the video for more info!

0:07 – Meet the Artist

0:31 – When is the best age for starting saxophone lessons

1:04 – Meet the Saxophone family

 

Website: www.amusedcy.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/amusedcy

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/AMusEdCy/



Related posts

What’s it like to hear colors? – A VR 360° synesthesia experience

CM Guest Columnist

10 most wanted lost objects in the world

CM Guest Columnist

Igor Moiseyev Ballet. Suite Greek dance «Sirtaki»

CM Guest Columnist

Pirates of the Caribbean (Auckland Symphony Orchestra)

CM Guest Columnist

‘The phantom of the opera’ | The Phantom Of The Opera

CM Guest Columnist

Secrets in famous paintings

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign