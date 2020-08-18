August 18, 2020

Batman prowls streets of Santiago delivering food to homeless

By Reuters News Service00
File Photo: Outbreak Of The Coronavirus Disease (covid 19) In Santiago
FILE PHOTO: A Chilean trader and so-called 'Batman solidario' (Solidarity Batman) fits his mask as he dresses up before cooking at his house, during the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Santiago, Chile August 13, 2020. The man, who dresses up as the comic book superhero Batman, daily cooks around 100 food rations which he self-finances and distributes among neighbors and homeless people. 'Batman does not possess superpowers, he uses money and intelligence to help, he says.' Picture taken August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado/File Photo

A stranger disguised as Batman is prowling the streets of Santiago delivering food to the homeless, providing sustenance and light-hearted solace to those in need following months of lockdown in the Chilean capital.

The man, who wears a shiny batman suit complete with a coronavirus-ready sanitary facemask, delivers a few dozen plates of hot food to homeless people throughout the South American capital on a regular basis.

He said he prefers not to be identified.

“Look around you, see if you can dedicate a little time, a little food, a little shelter, a word sometimes of encouragement to those who need it”, he said, adding the disguise was meant to bring good cheer and unite.

Restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of coronavirus have devastated Chile’s economy. Unemployment has sky rocketed to over 12% in Chile, breaking a decade-long record, and much of the capital Santiago continues to operate at half mast.

And despite the Batman suit, Simon Salvador, one of the recipients, said the true sentiment was clear.

“It is appreciated…from one human to another,” Salvador said.



