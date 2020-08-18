August 18, 2020

Carnival hit by ransomware attack, guest and employee data accessed

Cruise Ship Carnival Splendor Stern View San Francisco March 2009
Carnival cruise ship

Cruise operator Carnival Corp (CCL.N) said on Monday it launched an investigation into a ransomware attack on one of its brand’s information technology systems.

Carnival, which operates AIDA, Carnival and Princess cruises among others, in a regulatory filing said www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/815097/000095014220002039/eh2001078_8k.htm the attack included unauthorized access to personal data of guests and employees.

The filing stated: “Promptly upon its detection of the security event, the Company launched an investigation and notified law enforcement, and engaged legal counsel and other incident response professionals. While the investigation of the incident is ongoing, the Company has implemented a series of containment and remediation measures to address this situation and reinforce the security of its information technology systems. The Company is working with industry-leading cybersecurity firms to immediately respond to the threat, defend the Company’s information technology systems, and conduct remediation.”

The company did not identify the brand that was affected and declined to provide more details, as the investigation process was at an early stage.

The attack adds to the woes of the company that has been already struggling with suspension of its cruises for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic amid travel restrictions across the world.

Certain data files were downloaded during the attack, Carnival said, and added that there was no assurance that information technology systems of its other brands will not be adversely affected.

Ransomware is a type of malicious program used by hackers to take control of files in an infected system and then demand hefty payments to recover them.

The SEC filing, which must account for possible risks to the company, also stated that legal or regulatory action could follow; Carnival raised the possibility of claims from “guests, employees, shareholders or regulatory agencies” because of the incident.

The company said it believed the incident will not have a material impact on its business, operations or financial results.



