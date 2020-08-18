August 18, 2020

Coronavirus: Eight new cases announced on Tuesday (updated)

By Peter Michael02546

Eight new coronavirus cases were announced on Tuesday by the health ministry, bringing the total 1,359.

The ministry processed a total of 4,315 tests.

One of the cases arose from 139 tests processed through contact tracing.

Two were from 169 tests processed by individuals tested on their doctors’ orders.

Another case was found from 770 tests processed from random checks being conducted across Cyprus. The individual is from Limassol, and is a contact of a previously confirmed case, but was tested as part of the random checks, as the individual did not have symptoms.

One case is a Cypriot who arrived from Belgium on Monday and was part of 2,199 tests processed at the airport.

Three of the cases were found from 855 tests conducted on private initiative. Two have a travel history, one came from Morocco and the second came from London. The third individual is a Cypriot footballer for Ethnikos Achnas.

The ministry also received negative results from 101 tests processed from the checkpoints and 82 tests from state hospital laboratories.

One person is being treated at Famagusta General, the reference hospital, and another person is intubated a Nicosia General’s intensive care unit, after being transferred there on Monday from Famagusta.

In the north, the ‘health ministry’ announced nine new cases on Tuesday out of 1,695 cases processed in the last 24 hours. All of the cases came from abroad, the ‘ministry’ said.

Earlier, the health ministry announced by the end of the week Cyprus will know how many doses it will receive of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, after the European Union reached a deal on August 14.

On Friday, the EU agreed to buy at least 300 million doses of AstraZeneca’s potential vaccine.



