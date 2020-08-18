August 18, 2020

Coronavirus: Measures stepped up in north after spike in cases

By Peter Michael0910
Kyrenia

The north announced a set of new coronavirus protocols on Monday night after a rise in cases was recorded over the past few weeks.

On Monday, nine new coronavirus cases were recorded in the north, four of which came from abroad, one was a contact, and the other four were local cases.

The total in the north stands at 221.

Following this rise, the ‘cabinet’ decided on Monday night the amount of people allowed in daily from the ports in Kyrenia and Famagusta will be 250 instead of 400.

All of them will be given PCR tests and they will wait at the ports until the results of their test.

The ‘cabinet’ also decided there will be an increase in random testing for people crossing from the checkpoints and across the north.

Announcing the measures, ‘Deputy Prime Minister’ Kudret Ozersay said random tests will be conducted on people crossing, and on people returning from abroad with a negative PCR result.

On the start of school, Ozersay said on August 21 the ‘education ministry’ will announce decisions for the new school year.



