Covid-19 effect: why video marketing metrics are a high and how it affects your business

Never before in the history of mankind has there been pandemic that has crippled mankind in the way Covid-19 has. As a gregarious race, it is indeed not easy for individuals to stay isolated. Yet, people have been following this, and the dependence on the internet and social media has increased manifold.

With this change in trend, content on platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook are being consumed more than ever before. Over the lockdown, an average user is spending four hours on such platforms. In a pre-Covid world, the average value for the same stood at 1.5 hours. With older people taking to internet usage, there has been a significant increase in the number of people using YouTube.

How video marketing metrics are at a high

Various social, psychological, and physical factors have been a contributor to the high video marketing metrics in a Covid world. While this holds good across sectors, its impact can be observed most clearly in online education and video streaming platforms.

As a precautionary measure, schools and colleges have been shut for almost six months now. This had made people anxious about their (or their ward’s) education. Portals like WhiteHat, Udemy, Byju’s, Greatleaning, Datacamp, and others have taken to YouTube to attract the attention of the ordinary people.

By seeing a video of something one is already thinking about, they become more conscious and act on the advertisement. To encourage an even faster response, brands like Udemy offered a 90% discount on some of their sketching, personality development, coding, and other courses catering to the needs of the students. upGrad focused on working professionals, and their YouTube video ads covered courses on trending topics like Big Data and data science.

Unacademy offered some free courses for students of classes 9th to 12th and promoted the same through their video ads. They also encouraged people to subscribe to their services by offering lucrative discounts. With more time to space and lesser opportunities of attending physical classes, people reacted well to the CTAs in such ads, thereby giving a boost to the video call metric involved.

The trend of using an ad maker to promote one’s business is not restricted to the edutech sector alone. In the past few lockdown months, both Netflix and Amazon Prime had invested heavily in promoting shows like Sex Education, Ghost Stories Locke &Key, Four More Shots Please, and 6 Underground.

Another interesting trend that has been a major contributor to the high video metrics is the fact that businesses that operate offline have swiftly incorporated the coronavirus scheme in their ads, thereby causing the viewers to relate to it.

Examples in this regard would include Vodafone urging its users to ‘Stay home, stay safe stay connected’ and Nivea asking people to play with their kids. YouTube videos of Asian Paints hints at #StayHomeStaySafe, whereas Amul was promoting itself through homemade recipes in regional languages.

Effect of this trend on your business

Having realised that video marketing is second to none and that top brands are now leveraging the power of video, the next step would be to sit back and evaluate what this means for your business. Firstly, although you can rely on word of mouth for the initial business growth, it cannot take you far. Irrespective of whether you operate at a local or global level, having a well-defined video marketing strategy is an absolute must.

Now that you know about the need for a video marketing strategy to leverage the best of the video marketing strategies during the lockdown, the next major step would be to chalk out a video marketing path for your organisation.

1. Set A Goal

A deeper look into any successful video marketing will tell you that the makers were very clear on what they expected of the video. Set a clear expectation of what you want from your video.

For example, if you want the video to introduce your brand to potential customers, then the number of views is what you should be looking for. Similarly, if the video is about letting existing customers know of a discount you are offering on a product or service, then you should look at how well CTAs were answered. Ideally, you should have your key performance indicators (KPIs) ready before you prepare your video.

2. Do not Hesitate on the Investment

This is of particular interest to small business owners who do not have a fall-back cushion. Even if the money required to run paid advertisement campaigns looks too high at first sight, it will be worth the effort to sit back and evaluate the return on investment here. This is especially true in the case of businesses whose websites are already getting good traffic from YouTube.

For example, if you are getting decent views on videos of a playlist, then create some more similar playlists. Then run promotional ads that direct to these playlists so that when a potential customer comes to you, they will not be disappointed with the quantity of content.

3. Work on Quality

Having established that you need to have a certain quantity of videos to attain brand credibility, it is important to realize that you cannot compromise on the quality of the videos. Direct your efforts in learning how to edit videos for YouTube and come up with professional quality ones. There are several free tools available online, and based on your proficiency in video editing, you can make your pick.

4. Focus on Viewer Demographics

Once you have the video uploaded, the final step in using the video marketing metrics to your benefit is by reflecting if your video is reaching your target audience. Study the viewer demographics to understand if your views are coming from the place you expected. Consider the interests, age group, and industry of your viewers. That way, if you see the video viewership deviating from the target group, you can act on it immediately.

Thus, you see that video metrics being at an all-time high is a boon for your business. If you can adapt to it, then no pandemic can be a hindrance to your path of business growth and success.





