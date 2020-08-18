Cyprus not expecting influx of British tourists — Tourism Min.

Cyprus does not expect an influx of tourists from the UK, even after Britain’s largest tour operator Jet2 resumed flights to Cyprus this week, Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios told the Cyprus News Agency on Tuesday.

“Our expectations are low, although we are happy that the British market opened as Category B and despite the fact that yesterday a large travel organiser, namely Jet2, with whom we had an agreement, began bringing tourists from the UK to Cyprus” Perdios said.

The reason is that people from the UK must carry out a coronavirus test at least 72 hours before their departure, and “many people are finding hard to do the test, or they do not want to travel with concerns about showing a certificate” the minister explained.

Another reason is the financial impact of COvid-19 in the country, which, together with the general insecurity makes the decision to fly more difficult.

“Britain’s economy was affected more than many other countries. Due to the coronavirus, GDP fell by 20 per cent in the first half of 2020, while most European countries experienced a GDP decline of around 12 per cent” Perdios said.

Other external factors, such as the pound/euro exchange rate, also affect British tourists making a destination choice.

“We have to compete with Turkey, and the Turkish lira has dropped drastically against the British pound, about 40 per cent it seems, compared with last year,” he added.

Another airline, Wizz Air, has brought many tourists in the island from different tourist markets. The airline is viewed as a glimpse of hope for the future of the tourism industry of the island, as it is expected to bring visitors all-year-around according to Perdios.

“We sought to sign an agreement with the company to open a base in Cyprus because we knew that this company has many busy routes” Perdios said.

“We hope that it will give a boost to Cyprus tourism, especially from 2021, since due to the difficult circumstances that prevail from the coronavirus pandemic, such a change is needed.” he added.

Among the airline’s destinations are France, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Salzburg of Austria and three more destinations in the South of Germany.

“These are the markets that are completely harmonised with what we want to achieve as Deputy Minister of Tourism” Perdios said.





