Cyprus online shoppers say ‘no more trips to the mall’

Lockdown measures were lifted in May but Cypriots, after discovering the convenience of e-shopping, are still ordering online.

“I am never going to a shopping mall again. During lockdown, partly because I was so bored, I started ordering clothes online” said 24-year-old Elina Papacosta. “You need to spend some time on the size chart, but you do it from your couch” she added.

The online shop of High Energie Women’s Clothes and Accessories recorded increased sales during the restrictive measures, and orders keep coming in after the shop re-opened on 21 May.

“The orders are not as many as during the lockdown period, but customers really like our online store even now” said the clothes’ shop owner Iliana Ioannou.

Online payments showed an increase of 180 per cent from March and up to date, compared to the same period last year, according to JCC. This is mainly due to the online payment of utility bills which recorded an increase of 115 per cent after the implementation of coronavirus restrictive measures.

JCC also recorded an increase of over 320 per cent in food delivery services, compared to the corresponding period last year.

“In the past, consumers have been slow to embrace online grocery shopping” said the Head of Consumer Markets & Retail and Board Member of KPMG in Cyprus Antonis Shiammoutis. According to Eurostat, only 39 per cent of people in Cyprus were shopping online in 2019. The EU average was 60 percent with Denmark leading with 84 per cent.

“However, with the advent of COVID-19 and social distancing, online grocery shopping is on the increase, with a significant number of customers shopping online for the first time” Shiammoutis added.

The sudden demand forced businesses to set up online delivery services, as only 14 per cent of enterprises were providing e-sales in Cyprus, in 2018 according to Eurostat, with a turnover of 5 per cent, putting Cyprus in the third to last place among the 28 EU member states.

“Some retailers have used their own personnel and fleet to deliver, whilst others have sub-contracted the delivery service to companies that specialise in this area” Shiammoutis said.

Delivery and Take Away platform Foody saw higher interest from different types of businesses including restaurants and coffee shops, but also types of businesses new to the platform such as butcheries, pharmacies, and pet shops. Those companies keep offering delivery services after lockdown was lifted and can now be found under the “Foody Market” category.

The expansion benefited the 270,000 monthly visitors of the app. “I am ordering my dog’s meals and mine, as well as coffee and wine in just a few seconds” said 35-year-old Jane Nicolaou.

But clients are not the only ones gaining. Businesses that choose to go online see an increase on their profit, Foody told the Cyprus Mail.

“Most stores that join Foody increase their overall business from 40 per cent to over 100 per cent within the first year of cooperation with Foody. This applies not only to family stores and restaurants, but to big chains as well.”





