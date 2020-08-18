August 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Football

Ethnikos Achnas cancels training after player found with Covid-19

By Peter Michael00

Ethnikos Achnas has cancelled all its training sessions as of Tuesday after one of its players tested positive for coronavirus, the team said.

According to the team, they cancelled all training until all the processes to be conducted under Covid-19 protocols are completed.

The team said they will inform their fans about the results of tests set be conducted on all their footballers and staff.

They thanked everyone for their support and aid in completing all the processes under coronavirus protocols.



