August 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Education School news

Frederick to offer joint programmes with Hellenic Open University

By Press Release01
Frederick University and the Hellenic Open University (EAP) have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the aim of jointly promoting their educational, scientific and administrative cooperation in the context of distance education.

The memorandum was signed by George Demosthenous, rector of Frederick University and Odysseas-Ioannis Zoras, head of the EAP.

The Memorandum provides for the design and development of new curricula which will be offered jointly in the scientific fields of the two universities. It also envisages the joint organisation of scientific and other innovative activities, the implementation of educational and research programmes, the exchange of know-how and the mobility of academic and administrative staff.

The rector of Frederick University said the joint offer of the distance learning postgraduate programme in European Law is only the beginning of the cooperation with EAP, the only distance learning university in Greece.

“I am confident that our cooperation will lead to other joint innovative and high-quality postgraduate programmes that will meet the modern needs of society and the economy, while at the same time we will proceed in a coordinated and wide range of research activities,” he said.



