August 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

French frigate off the coast of Protaras

By Peter Michael00
The French frigate La Fayette sailed along the eastern coast of Cyprus in an area off Protaras on Tuesday.

The frigate is scheduled to stay in the area on Wednesday and is reported to be running patrols in the Eastern Mediterranean.

La Fayette took part in recent Greek and French naval exercises in an area near the island of Crete.

The ship requested permission from the defence ministry to stay in Cyprus’ seas for a day to work on diving exercises.

Last week, France and Greece announced the exercises in Athens’ waters, after Turkey said it would send a research vessel to the area.

Greece and Cyprus have been locked in a dispute with Turkey over areas thought to be rich in natural gas. Two Turkish survey vessels are in areas within the Greece and Cyprus EEZs. Turkey says it has rights over the areas in question.



